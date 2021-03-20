Deolores Hendrix turns 90

Delores Hendrix will be celebrating her 90th Birthday on March 22. She was born on this day in 1931, in Bigelow, Missouri.
Delores married Ray Hendrix on Sept. 17, 1950. He passed away in 2011.
Delores and Ray have four children: Leroy (Regina) Hendrix of Ocala, Florida, Rod Hendrix (deceased), Lynn Hendrix of St. Joseph and Michael (Debra) Hendrix of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
They also have nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to Delores at: 3302 Mark Twain Dr. St. Joseph MO 64501.
