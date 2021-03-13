Delores Keller is turning 90!

Please join us in wishing a very happy 90th birthday to Delores Keller. She is our much loved Mom, Nana and Great Nana-to-be! We all want to be just like you when we grow up: caring, generous, a good listener and always getting things done.
Delores was married to her husband, Bob, for 53 years. She retired from Stetson Hat Company after a 43 year career.
Cards may be sent to her at: 214 N. Ryan’s Way, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
The world needs more people like her.
Barb and Craig, Bev and
Russell, Alex and Sara
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.