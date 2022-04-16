Deacon James J. Wilson turns 100!

“God’s Blessed Man”, Deacon James J. Wilson, is turning 100 on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. Psalm 1:1-6 “To God Be The Glory” Ps 91:14-16
New Hope M. Baptist Church invites everyone to celebrate Deacon Wilson’s 100th Birthday with us on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1824 Sylvanie, St. Joseph, Mo. There will be cake and refreshments, music and more! Everyone is welcome to come join us in celebrating what God has done in the life of our beloved brother.
If you cannot attend, you may send a card or donate to New Hope M. Baptist Church, 1824 Sylvanie, St. Joseph, MO 64501.
