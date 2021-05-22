Datha Roberts turns 103!

Datha Roberts, of Savannah, Missouri, will turn 103 years old on May 24, 2021. She was born in Easton, Missouri, on May 24, 1918.

She will be celebrating her birthday at two different events. On Friday, May 21, at the Fillmore Community Center Dance, 325 South Holt Street, Fillmore, Missouri. Josh Daniels and the Walker Band are scheduled to perform at the dance. Refreshments will be provided during the 8 p.m. break. The second celebration will be Sunday June 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Inspirations Dance Center at 801 State Route E, Savannah, Missouri, where the Savannah Sashayers will be honoring her.

Datha would love to receive cards. They can be sent to her at: Datha Roberts, 3002 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.