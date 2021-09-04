Darline Langemach turns 95

Darline Langemach turned 95 on Sept. 3, 2021. She was born on this date in 1926, a lifelong resident of St. Joseph.
Darline married Elden Langemach on Dec. 24, 1946. They were married for 64 years, until Elden’s passing on April 23, 2011.
To this union, two children were born: Sharon Bannon of St. Joseph and Gary (Brenda) Langemach of Kansas City.
Darline’s grandchildren are Anita (Bailey) Langemach, Lisa (Eric) Rose, Ryan (Nicole) Langemach and great-grandchildren, Logan Rose and Lily Langemach.
She retired from Westab/Mead, after working there for 34 years.
Cards can be sent to Darline at: 813 South 39th St., St. Joseph MO 64507.
