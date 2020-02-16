Daisy "Sally" L. Ellis turns 80

Daisy “Sally” L. Ellis celebrated her 80th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She was born on that date in 1940, at the former Methodist Hospital, in St. Joseph.

She grew up in Halls, Missouri, and graduated from Benton High School.

She married the late Richard Ellis in Nov. 1961.

Sally worked at H.D. Lee Company, Big Smith, Stetson Hats and later, Teva Pharmaceuticals

She has five children: Edward (deceased), Jeffrey, Eric, Sandra and Nila; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to: 6303 Sherman St., St. Joseph, MO 64504.