Daisy (Phillips) Reynolds-Mutchler is celebrating her 95th birthday on Oct. 20, 2020. She was born on Oct. 20, 1925, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Daisy has two children, Linda (Dan) Petitt and Roger (Jannet) Reynolds. She also has five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

There will be a family celebration at a later date, but she would appreciate cards. They can be sent to her at: 501 E Main #37, Savannah, MO 64485.