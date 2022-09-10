Cordelia Esry is turning 90!

Cordelia M. “Dee” Esry will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, with a reception for family and friends. It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the Federated Church located at 210 South Davis St, Hamilton, Missouri.
Dee was born on Sept. 23, 1932, to Cordelia and Charles Cochran Sr. in their farm home at Cairo, Missouri. She joined six siblings, five brothers and one sister. She married Irvin T. Esry (deceased) on June 1, 1958. They had two sons, Craig (Diana ) Esry, Remington, Virginia, and Scott (deceased ) Fran Esry, Hamilton. She has seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
After graduating from Cairo High School in 1950, Dee attended Moberly Junior College for one year and was accepted into the University of Missouri’s first basic professional nursing class in 1951. She entered that class and graduated in 1955 with a BSN. There were 11 students who received this degree. In 1957 she received her MSEd. from MU. In 1986 she completed her PhD at the University of Kansas.
Dee’s career path included many diverse and interesting experiences as a registered nurse and educator. From a vocational counselor/teacher position at Penney High School, in Hamilton (1967-1975), to that of chairperson of the Department of Nursing at Missouri Western State University (MWSU), life offered many challenges as the department grew and nursing practice changed. She retired from MWSU in 1996 and received the honor of having the MWSU student health center being given her name. Dee also helped out with the book work of the 4 Esry’s IGA stores that she and her husband, Irvin (Red ) Esry owned for 40 years .
From 1996 to 2019 Dee was busy with family as well as being an educational consultant to schools of nursing at North Central Missouri College, Benedictine College, The American University, Lincoln University and the University of Missouri, Kansas City. Also during this time she was a member and President of the Missouri State Board of Nursing for six years, Chairman of the board of directors for Serve Link Health Care, Trenton, Missouri, for 20 years and a lifetime member of the Missouri Alumni Association. Dee was president of the national board for the association at the turn of the century 1999 to 2000. She retired professionally from the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri, in 2019 after working there for 14 years in both service and admissions.
Dee is now Mom, Grandma and Granny D to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is an avid bridge player, a cheerleader for MIZZOU football and basketball as well as basketball at North Central Missouri College where her grandson is the men’s coach.
Cards may be sent to: Cordelia Esry, P.O.Box 333, Hamilton, Missouri, 64644.
