Connie Miller turns 90

Connie Miller will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born Constance Jane Bullock on that date in 1930 , in St. Joseph.

She attended Pickett High School, worked at Wilhelm Real Estate, and raised her six children: Jennifer Fletchall, Michelle Foutch, Mark Haynes (Vickie), Cyndi Haynes, Norma Haynes Easton (Eric) and Fonda Hilton.

She was formerly a member of the Hyde Park Presbyterian Church and Second Presbyterian Church.

She married Orval Miller in 1981; he passed away in February 1995.

Connie was formerly married to her children’s father, Virgil “Doc” Haynes, who passed away January 2019.

She has 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A reception to celebrate Connie’s birthday will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Windwood Estates Community Room, 1316 North Woodbine Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

No gifts please.

Cards are welcome and may be sent to: 3617 Southwest Christie Ln., St. Joseph, MO. 64504.