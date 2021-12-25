Cheers to 90 Years Opal Meers!

Opal Meers will turn 90 on Jan. 1, 2022. She was born on that date in 1932.
Opal’s “Cheers to 90 Years” Birthday Party will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, at the Amazonia Community Center, in Amazonia, Missouri.
Cards may be sent to Opal at P.O. Box 81, Amazonia, MO 64421.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.