Charlotte M. Majewski turns 90

Charlotte M. Majewski celebrated her 90th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. She was born on that date in 1929, the daughter of Jessie (Miller) and Joseph H. Wood.

She graduated from Benton High School in 1948.

She worked at Noma Lite and is a member of St. James Catholic Church of St. Joseph.

Charlotte was united in marriage to John J. Majewski on July 2, 1955. John passed away on Nov. 20, 2001.

There are six children: Lorrie (Andy) Deshon, Carol (Kent) Conard, Eric (Teresa) Majewski, Jenny (Kent) O’Dell, Mark Majewski and Frank (Eva) Wood.

Charlotte has 19 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren that she adores.

Cards may be sent to: 311 East Missouri Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504.