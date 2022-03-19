Charles Tripp Sr. is turning 80

Charles “Chuck” Tripp Sr. will turn 80 on March 25, 2022. He was born on that date in Savanna, Illinois. Please help him celebrate by sending him a card, note or favorite memory to: 8756 SW Hickory Rd, Stewartsville, Missouri 64490.
Chuck moved to Missouri in 1972 with the Quaker Oats Co., from where he retired in 1998. While in Missouri he has lived exclusively in the Clarksdale/Stewartsville area. He served as City Marshall and Mayor of Clarksdale. Holding several terms in each position. He also served as a 4-H Leader, Washington Township Zoning Board of Appeals Chairperson and a member of the Zoning Board.
He is, and has been, an active member of the Clarksdale Lions Club for 39 years. He held several positions within the club, including two terms as President. He also held several District Chairmanships, including Region and Zone Chair. He served two terms as District Governor in 1997/98 and 2011/12.
Please help his family wish him a Happy 80th Birthday!
