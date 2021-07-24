Charles DuBois turns 80

Lordy Lordy, look who’s double 40!
Charles “Cowboy” DuBois is turning 80 on August 4, 2021. He was born on that date in 1941.
Stop by the Eagles between 3 and 6 p.m. on August 4 to help him celebrate!
Cards may be sent to 6228 Sherman St., St. Joseph, MO 64504.
