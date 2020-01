Charles “C.A.” A. Leibrandt will celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

C.A. and his wife, Phyllis, have three sons: Charles W. (Christine), Steven (Margaret) and Robert (Julieene); four granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to please come and celebrate from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Old School, 116 West Fourth St., Cameron, Missouri.

Casual attire and no gifts please.