Celia Reynolds is 100!

On March 11, 2022, Celia Reynolds, of St. Joseph, celebrated her 100th birthday with her family. Celia has been a resident of Diversicare for almost nine years, living in St. Joseph a total of 12 years. Before that, Celia and her husband, Bill, lived in Stewartsville, Missouri, on an 80 acre farm for 40 years.

Celia is mother to three sons, two of which are deceased; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Celia enjoys cross-stitching and reading. She loves sharing stories of her life. When asked for advice on how to live to 100, she stated, “Keep smiling and count your blessings every day.”

Cards may be sent to her at: 1616 Weisenborn Rd., Room 108, St. Joseph, Missouri 64507.

