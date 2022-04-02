Carolyn Myers is turning 80 on April 7, 2022. She was born on that date in 1942 in Tarkio, Missouri, to Treva and Franklin Wheeler.
After graduating from Tarkio College in 1964, Carolyn taught English at Mound City, Missouri, High School for a year. She then taught English As A Second Language at the Presley Memorial Institute in Assiut, Egypt. In 1967 she was relocated to Tehran, Iran, for one year. She was a counselor for Woodson Children’s Hospital from 1972 to 1991. She was a counselor at Benton High School and retired from the St. Joseph School District in 2004.
Carolyn married Huston Myers in St. Joseph on June 5, 1976. Their children are Connie and Dennis Merritt, Hemple, Missouri, Judy and Louis Hanway, St. Joseph, Huston Myers Jr. and Michelle, Tyler, Texas, Kathy and Mitch Werner, Polk, Nebraska, Susan and Pierre Kerbage, Austin, Texas, Amy and Gary Kerns, Platte City, Missouri, and David Myers, Afton, Wisconsin. There are 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A family celebration is planned. Cards can be mailed to 2923 Jules St., St. Joseph, Missouri 64501.
