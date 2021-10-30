Carole A. McClellan turns 85

Carole A. McClellan is turning 85 on Nov. 1, 2021. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Nov. 1, 1936.
Carole married Rev. C. Ross McClellan on Dec. 20, 1958. He passed away on March 13, 2004.
She has two daughters, Karen McClellan, of St. Joseph, and Carole Shaw (John), of Waynesville, Missouri.
Carole has two grandchildren, David Shaw (Jaelyn) and Heather Rios (Emmanuel). She currently has two great-grandchildren, Jonah and Lily Shaw.
Carole has lived in St. Joseph since 1968, and considers it home. Previously she lived in St. Louis and Omaha, Nebraska.
Cards may be sent to Carole at 52 So. Carriage Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64506.
