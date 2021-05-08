Carl Chatfield is Celebrating 90 Years!
Mary Vette

Carl Chatfield will be celebrating his 90th birthday on May 14, 2021. He was born on this date in 1931, in Palmyra, Missouri.

Carl married Rita Peterson on May 30, 1959, in St. Joseph. Together, they have four children. They also have seven grandchildren.

Carl retired from the St. Joseph School District in 1990, after 30 years of service.

To protect the health of all, the family of Carl Chatfield will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower and drive by parade on May 15, 2021. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at #1 Eagle Ridge Dr. St. Joseph MO 64507.

Cards may be sent to him at: PO BOX 4006, St. Joseph, MO 64504.

