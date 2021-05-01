Carl Chatfield celebrates 90th Birthday

Carl Chatfield will be celebrating his 90th birthday on May 14, 2021. He was born on this day in 1931, in Palmyra, Missouri.

Carl married Rita Peterson on May 30, 1959 in St. Joseph. Together, they have four children. They also have seven grandchildren.

Carl retired from the St. Joseph School District, after 30 years of service. He started working there in 1990.

To protect the health of all, the family of Carl Chatfield will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower and drive by parade on May 15, 2021. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at #1 Eagle Ridge Dr. St. Joseph MO 64507.

Cards may be sent to PO BOX 4006 St. Joseph, MO 64504.