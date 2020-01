Bob Ross will be celebrating his 80th birthday this month.

His family invites you to drop in and visit from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Pony Express Stables Museum.

A visit, or a card, would be wonderful. No gifts please.

Cards may be sent to: 8400 Southeast 52nd Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64507.