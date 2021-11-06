Bob Guinn is turning 80!

Bob Wesley Guinn “The Old Fart” is celebrating his 80th birthday on Nov. 16, 2021. He was born on Nov. 16, 1941.
Bob is married to Susie (McDowell). He has four children, Dee Dee (Roger) Ebling, Kari (Jake) Jackson, Steven (Kim) Guinn, and Ryan (Kat) Guinn. There are 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with one on the way.
He retired from Mead Products in December 2004.
Cards may be sent to Bob at: 111 E. Valley Street, St. Joseph, MO 64504.
