Billy Meyers Celebrates 80th Birthday

Bill Meyers will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house on the afternoon of July 4th from 1 to 3 p.m.

The open house will be held at the family home at 802 S 5th St in Savannah, Missouri.

Bill was born on July 17th, 1940, near Morrill, Kansas to Homer and Evelyn Meyers.

He taught school and coached in Fillmore, Stanberry and Savannah and retired in 1997.

From 1998 until 2017, Bill served as the executive secretary treasurer of the midland empire conference.

Bill and his wife, Judy, are the parents of five children and grandparents of 12 grandchildren.

Their first great grandchild will be born this fall.

Cards would be appreciated, and may be sent to: 802 S. 5th Street, Savannah, MO 64485.