Billy Haskins turns 95

Billy Haskins was born July 30, 1925, in St. Joseph.

He served in the Army in the Pacific Theater, mainly in the Philippines during World War II. Billy worked for 36 years for Burlington Northern Railroad, retiring in 1984. He is a member of Calvary Baptist Church in St. Joseph.

On April 17, 1948, Billy married Juanita Cochran. Their children and spouses are: Kathy and Dennis Schildknecht of Branson, Missouri; Jo and Elmer Mayse of Country Club, Missouri; and Randy and Susan Haskins of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. They have 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two bonus great-grandchildren and four bonus great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to: 3504 Emerald Lane, Country Club, MO 64506.