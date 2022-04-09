Bill Carpenter is 80!

Bill Carpenter turned 80 on March 30, 2022. He was born on March 30, 1942, in Faucett, Missouri.
Bill married Phyllis Wells on Sept. 9, 1961. Their children are Brett (Karen) Carpenter, Gower, Missouri, Lori Cornelius, St. Joseph, and Jodi (Charles) Estep, Michael, Minnesota. He has six grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.
He retired in 2010 from PWSD #1 of Andrew County.
To celebrate his birthday, he and Phyllis took a trip to Washington, D.C. to see the cherry blossoms with their daughter, Jodi.
Cards may be sent to 18945 N. Hwy 169, St. Joseph, MO 64505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.