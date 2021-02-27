Bill and Shirl Eteeyan will celebrate their 80th birthday Feb. 28. Yes, the two share the date!

William Eteeyan was born in Holton, Kansas, in 1941 and is the father of three. While it took some living, Bill eventually found his love, Shirley Lea Parks, as she taught at Missouri Western. They married in 1983 and the following year, Bill graduated from Avila University with a Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology.

Bill was qualified to teach, but didn’t want to and instead served his fellow Native Americans at hospitals on reservations in the Southwest for three years. Desiring to ‘come home’, he and Shirl moved back to Missouri after he was hired by Heartland Health System in January of 1990. He retired in July of 2008.

Shirl was a first-generation college student. The single mother of three graduated from Missouri Western State University in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science Business Administration, majoring in accounting. She then went on to NWMSU and achieved her two-year master’s degree in just 1 ½ years.

She began to teach at MWSU in the fall of 1981 until 1986. Her new marriage took her and Bill to pursue his career for the next few years. During that time, she continued with her jewelry business and did some foster caring on the reservations.

In 1993, Shirl was hired by FEMA and assisted families across Missouri, in particular in Ste. Genevieve as they rebuilt their lives after the Flood of ’93. She worked for the government agency until 1998.

Since retirement, the two enjoy grandchildren, shop projects and especially the Chiefs!

Well wishes can be sent via FaceBook and cards can be mailed to: Bill and Shirl Eteeyan c/o ALC, 5130 Faraon, St. Joseph, MO 64506.