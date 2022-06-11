Betty Walton is turning 100!

Betty Walton will be 100 years old on June 23, 2022. She was raised in the St. Louis, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri, areas but has spent most of her life in Savannah, Missouri.
Betty married Frank Barnes on Oct. 20, 1940. He passed away Aug. 11, 1952. Betty married Morris Walton on July 30, 1955. After 50 years of marriage, Morris passed away May 27, 2006.
Betty’s mother and father, Sidney and Constance Newman, and a brother Richard Newman, are deceased and she is survived by a son, Jeff Barnes (Sue) of St. Joseph and two grandchildren, Cindy Cornelius, of St. Joseph, and Chris Barnes (Renee) of Solara Beach, California. There are four great-grandchildren, Joshua Cornelius (Blair), Jessica Castronovo (Tommy), Jennifer Flint (Payton) and Jacey Cornelius. There are five great-great grandchildren, Adelie, Jackson, Haven, Wesley and Oliver with two additional great-great-grandchildren due later this year.
A celebration will be held on Saturday, June 18, at the Savannah Senior Center from 2 to 4 p.m.
Cards may be sent to Betty at 1004 W. Market, Savannah, Missouri 64485.
