Betty Tymson turns 90

Betty Tymson will turn 90 on March 28, 2021. She was born in Wathena, Kansas, on March 28, 1931.

Betty married Ralph B. Tymson, Sr., on Feb. 20, 1954. They have three children, Ralph (Susan) B. Tymson, Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, Cindy (Joe) Worsham, of Easton, Missouri, and Carla (Roger) Miller, of St Joseph. Their six grandchildren are Cory Tymson and Zach Tymson of Kansas City, Missouri, Brad (Stephanie) Worsham of Mansfield, Texas, Patricia (Chris) Kempke of Hannibal, Missouri, Ryan Miller of St Joseph, Kari (Roger) Winfrey of Sibley, Missouri. Ralph and Betty have two great-grandsons, Blake Worsham of Mansfield, and Maddox Winfrey of Sibley. They have one great-granddaughter, Kylie Worsham, of Mansfield.

In her early years, Betty worked at Norma Lights and sold Avon products. She worked for a time at South Belt Kmart in the food deli and was the cafeteria manager for St. Patrick’s Catholic Elementary School, from where she eventually retired.

Betty is a devoted homemaker and a member of the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was involved in raising her children. Whether it was Cub Scouts, PTA, Girl Scouts, picnics or school room mother, she was there!

Betty’s family plans to have a dinner in honor of her 90th birthday.

Cards may be sent to Betty at: 2704 Belle St., St Joseph, MO 64503.