Betty Lee Rinehart turns 90

Betty Lee Rinehart will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 6, 2021. She was born in 1931 in Milligan, Nebraska, to Leslie (Percy) and Gladyce Quinn. She grew up on their farm and graduated from high school in Albany, Missouri, along with her brother, Robert Quinn.

She married Courtney Hilsabeck of Barnard, Missouri, on March 20, 1949, in Maryville, Missouri. They resided in Barnard for five years before moving to Maryville. They both worked for Montgomery Wards while raising their three daughters, Janie (Don) Burch, Maryville, Brenda (Kurt) Culp, Maitland, Missouri, and Beth Strueby, Maryville. After that she worked at St. Francis Hospital, also the hospital in St. Joseph, and then for a dozen years for Dr. Richard Walsh before finally retiring.

She was baptized at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church during the time that she lived and worked in St. Joseph and attends First Baptist Church.

She spends her time making beautiful quilts and makes sure that her daughters, 10 grandchildren and their spouses, and 16 great-grandchildren each have many.

She would love receiving birthday wishes at: 609 N. Water, #3, Maryville, MO 64468.