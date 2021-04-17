Betty Hewitt is turning 90!

Betty Jean Hewitt will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 24, 2021. She was born to Aaron and Goldia Alkire Lance on April 24, 1931.
Betty married Billy Lee Hewitt on April 19, 1953. He passed away in 1996.
Her children are: Jaren (Lonnie) Taylor, Joette (Steve) Polsgrove and Jay Hewitt. A daughter, Janell Hewitt, is deceased. She has 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Betty retired from a 60-year career in banking. She would enjoy cards, which can be sent to 12799 County Road 168, Rosendale, MO 64483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.