Bernardine McAfee turns 95

Bernardine “Bernie” (Greub) McAfee will celebrate her 95th birthday on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on that date in 1925, Wathena, Kansas.

Bernardine married Lawrence McAfee, June 26, 1948. They celebrated 66 years of marriage, before his passing on Aug. 16, 2014.

They raised their family in Amazonia, Missouri.

She has two children, Kenny (Marsha) McAfee, of Savannah, Missouri, and Ron (Diana) McAfee, of Green Valley, Arizona; and a proud grandmother to three grandsons: John, Nathan and Nicholas; and five great-grandchildren.

Bernardine was a school teacher for 37 years, retiring from Cathedral School in 1990.

She is a member of Cathedral Catholic Church, and has volunteered at the Andrew County Food Pantry for many years.

Over the years, she has enjoyed gardening, traveling and family dinners. These past five years, she has been enjoying senior living at Country Squire in St. Joseph.

Her family requests a card shower to honor Bernardine. Cards may be sent to: 1602 Buckingham, Apt. 321, St. Joseph, MO 64506.