Bernard O. Winger of St. Joseph, Mo., will celebrate his 90th birthday Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He was born on that day in 1930 in Bedford, Iowa, and lived in rural St. Joseph for 36 years before moving to Savannah. He moved to St. Joseph three years ago.

Bernard is a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Army, and he was awarded two purple hearts. He retired from Armour & Co., in 1981, after 32 years of service.

He married Marjory Moxley on April 22, 1952. She is deceased. He married Martha Stanton on Nov. 9, 1991. She is now deceased.

His children and their spouses are: David and Cindy Winger and Galen and the late Virginia Winger, all of St. Joseph; Marilyn Winger, Shawnee, Kansas; Linda and Tom Wolken, Shawnee; JoAnn and Meredth Kapp, St. Joseph; and Ron Veraguth, Phoenix, Arizona.

Bernard has five grandchildren, Kris, Ryan and Bryn Winger and Jarred and Brady Wolken; three great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, Brent Kapp, Denise Meyer, and Chad Kapp, and four step-great-grandchildren.

Because we are unable to host an in-person celebration, the family is asking you to participate in a “Card Party” for the honoree and help to hit a goal of 90 cards. Please send cards to Bernard Winger at 3310 N Woodbine Rd., Apt 106, St. Joseph, MO 64505.