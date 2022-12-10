Anna Marie Testerman turns 80!

Anna Marie Testerman will turn 80 on Dec. 18, 2022.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri to Adeline Martorelli and Ralph Long, she moved to St. Joseph at the age of 12, where she attended Everett Grade School and Lafayette High School and remains a proud Shamrock Sister. She is also a member of St. James Parish.
Anna Marie was married to the love of her life, Harold Testerman, for 44 years and has a son, Dean Testerman (Los Angeles, California) and daughter, Vicki Gilpin (St Joseph). She has two grandsons, Michael (Lori) Chappell and Matt (Lauren M) Gilpin of St Joseph, great grandsons: Quentin Chappell, Matthew Gilpin, Brantley Gilpin, Holden Gilpin and great-granddaughter, Daira Chappell, as well as special chosen family members, Arlene Sollars and Matthan Mrkvicka.
Anna Marie is an aunt and cousin to many and “Nana” to many who love her.
There will be an Open House from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Stoney Creek Inn (Timberland Room). Friends and family are all invited!
Birthday wishes can be sent to Anna Marie Testerman, 5514 S 39th Terrace,
