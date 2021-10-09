Angetta Williams turns 70!

Angetta “Angie” Williams is celebrating her birthday Oct. 9, 2021. She was born in Bethany, Missouri, on Oct. 9, 1951.
Angie married Jimmy Williams on March 29, 1981. Their children are Lindsey Williams-Hicks (Harold Hicks) of Pennsylvania, and Kristi Williams (Serrell Kanuha) of Massachusetts. They also have one grandson, Charles, of Massachusetts.
She graduated from Jameson High School (now North Daviess High School) in Jameson, Missouri. She then graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, in St. Joseph, in 1972. She began her career as an RN that same year at Methodist Hospital. Over the years as the name and location changed she worked under the name Heartland Health West, than moved to Heartland Health East and retired in 2016 under the name Mosaic Life Care after 44 years as an RN in St. Joseph.
Angie enjoys gardening, travel, and geocaching.
