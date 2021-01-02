Alfred C. Bowman, Maryville, Missouri, will celebrate his 100th birthday on Jan. 10, 2021. He was born on a farm in Elmo, Missouri to Frank and Amanda Bowman.

Al still lives an active life with his wife of 72 years Dorothy.

Alfred is a WWII veteran that proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Navy as an aviation electrician on many different aircraft carriers traveling all over the World and from Coast to Coast. Al is part of the less than 2% WWII veterans still currently living.

Al and Dorothy have two children, Charles (Noreen) Bowman, Tucson Arizona, Debby (Steve) Hayes, Burlington Jct., Missouri; two grandchildren, Dusty (Heather) Hayes Bedford, Iowa, and Ashleigh (Cody) Sloan, Cameron Missouri. They also have five great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid, no birthday celebrations is scheduled at this time. The family is asking for friends to please join them in wishing Al a happy 100th birthday with a card shower. Please send to: Alfred Bowman, 414 West First Street, Maryville, MO 64468.