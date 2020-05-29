Bernice Stirton will be celebrating her 90th birthday on June 4, 2020. She lives in Muscotah, Kansas.

She was born on this day in 1930, in Circleville, Kansas.

Bernice has three children: Beverely Jeffrey, Curtis Stirton (deceased) and Barbara Scoggins.

She has six grandchildren: Robyn Allen, Amanda Noll, Matthew Jeffrey, CJ Stirton, and Wyatt and Lane Scoggins.

She also has eight great-grandchildren: Jackson and Wiliam Allen, Hailee and Tenly Noll, Miles, Merrit and Macoy Jeffrey and Raelyn Scoggins.

A shower of cards can be sent to: 13629 US Highway 159 Muscotah, Kansas 66058.