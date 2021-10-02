William and Dianne Stains celebrate 50 years
Jessica Larkin

Mr. and Mrs. William and Dianne Stains will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Oct. 2, 2021.

They were united in marriage by Fr. Criqui in 1971 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Bill is the son of the late William and Mary Stains. Dianne is the daughter of the late Allan and Josephine Altermatt.

The couple has resided in St. Joseph all of their lives. They have a daughter, Renee; a son, Michael; a daughter, Carrie; two grandsons, Sebastian and Cohrs; and a granddaughter, Caydence.

A family dinner is planned.

Cards may be sent to 14151 County Road 307, St. Joseph MO 64505.

