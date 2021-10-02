William and Dianne Stains celebrate 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. William and Dianne Stains will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Oct. 2, 2021.
They were united in marriage by Fr. Criqui in 1971 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.
Bill is the son of the late William and Mary Stains. Dianne is the daughter of the late Allan and Josephine Altermatt.
The couple has resided in St. Joseph all of their lives. They have a daughter, Renee; a son, Michael; a daughter, Carrie; two grandsons, Sebastian and Cohrs; and a granddaughter, Caydence.
A family dinner is planned.
Cards may be sent to 14151 County Road 307, St. Joseph MO 64505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.