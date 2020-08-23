The Wicked Sisterz Ladies Riding Club presented a $2,350 donation from the fourth Annual Wicked Sisterz Motorcycle show to the YWCA, St. Joseph. Left to right: Brandy Douthit, Tracy McChristy, Amee Stafford, Vicki Patterson, Peggy Shaw, Karla Hanlan, Tammy Killin, and Joyce Edelstein. Jackie Granville, of the Sisterz, was unable to attend. They wish to thank everyone for the continued support of our local charities.
