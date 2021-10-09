Wicked Sisterz Donate to Camp Quality

The Wicked Sisterz Ladies Riding Club presented a $2,035 donation to Camp Quality from their ride they hosted on Sept. 25, 2021.
Left to right: Peggy Shaw, Vicki Williams, Amanda Christian, Amee Stafford, Kathy Kerns, Apple Becker, Lynett Bingaman, Joyce Edeslstein and Arianne Davidson. Wicked Sisterz Vice President, Jackie Granville, and Treasurer, Brandy Douthit, were unable to attend.
They wish to thank everyone for the continued support of our local charities.
