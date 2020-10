The Wicked Sisterz Ladies Riding Club recently donated $2,700 to Interserv for help with the South Side flood victims from a dice run held Sept. 12 at the VFW 6760.

In the back row are Danielle Brown, Joyce Edelstein, Amanda Christian, Peggy Shaw, Apple Becker and Brandy Douthit. In front are Brett King, Vicki Patterson-Williams and Bridget Supple.

The Wicked Sisterz would like to thank all who participated and donated. We couldn't do it without you.