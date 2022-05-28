Ron Barbosa Retirement

Ron Barbosa, Senior Vice-President, Equity Bank, will retire on June 1, 2022.
Ron began his banking career on Sept. 1, 1976, with Drovers Mercantile Bank at 602 Edmond, St. Joseph. After 46 years of service, Ron has been a constant through several bank name changes: The Bank of St. Joseph, First Bank of Missouri, Security Bank, and currently Equity Bank.
Ron says that he is grateful and blessed to have been given the opportunity to experience a lengthy banking career in his home town, and has given back to the community by his involvement in a number of community organizations: The St. Joseph Host Lions Club, Bishop LeBlond High School Board President, YMCA Board Treasurer, InterFaith Community Services/InterServ board President, MO-KAN Development Inc. Board Treasurer, Childrens Advocacy Center, Board Treasurer, St. Joseph Downtown Improvement District Board Chairman, Missouri Western Gold Coat, and American Institute of Banking.
Ron has been married to Linda Ball Barbosa for 47 years and has 3 grandchildren, Rudy, Nevaeh, and Rourke. The Barbosas are active members of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral Parish.
Ron graduated from Christian Brothers High School, Missouri Western State University, and the Graduate School of Banking at University of Colorado, Boulder. Ron is a U.S. Army Veteran.
A reception in his honor will be held at the Ground Round Restaurant at 119 S. 6th St., St. Joseph, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.
