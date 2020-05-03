Miss Karma Marie Kneale, age 10, qualifies as a State Finalist in the National American Miss Missouri/ Kansas Pageant to be held August 10 and 11, 2020, at the beautiful Holiday Inn Columbia, in Columbia, Missouri. The pageant is held for girls ages four through 18, in five different after divisions.

The newly crowned Miss Missouri JR Pre-teen will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses and air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland, in California. She will also tour Hollywood and have three chances to represent the great state of Missouri for the entire year.

Contestants will compete in four overall categories: Formal Wear Modeling, Personal Introduction, Interview and Community Service Project.

National American Miss also offers optional contests, such as: Top Model Search, Talent, Actress and so much more!

National American Miss is dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the pageant awards thousands in cash and prizes to recognize and assist in the development of young ladies nationwide. All activities are age-appropriated and family-oriented.

The National American Miss Pageant system is the largest in the Nation. The focus of this organization is to create future leaders and the equip them with real world skills to make their dreams a reality. The program is based on inner beauty, as will as poise, presentation, and presentation, and offers an “All-American spirit of fun for family and friends.” Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence and learning new skills, such as good attitudes and competition, as well as setting and achieving personal goals.

Miss Kneale’s activities include: reading, writing short stories, drawing comics, as well as working hard in school.

She also enjoys being a new big sister to her little brother, and keeping in touch with friends and family, as well as exercising daily during this difficult time with Covid-19 upon us all.

Miss Kneale’s sponsors include: Prime Star and Advantage Title, both located in St. Joseph.

She is also working hard to find additional sponsors.