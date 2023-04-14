Hello! This is Mike Smith, grandson of Rhoda Adkins Rankin, and I am so excited to be returning to Missouri! My grandson found the love of his life in Branson and they will be getting married on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Kansas City. I booked my flight back so that I can come and visit Monday, the 17th, and Tuesday, the 18th of this week (maybe Sunday too). I hope to visit again and share with you on my computer the information that I gathered my last visit and the new information that I found as a result of your time and generosity towards my last visit in May.
This visit I would especially like to copy photos of Enoch C. Adkins, Erastus Stark, Martha Caroline Eisiminger Carpenter, and Margaret Ann Stokes Adkins, if anyone has one or more. I am trying to finish my picture generation chart.
My contact information is the same: m4smith9@gmail.com and 801-808-6849. I look forward to hearing from you and setting up a meeting, lunch or dinner, or just a meeting to share our family stories.
