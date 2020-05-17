Merrill Dean Karr, of Union Star, Missouri, will celebrate his 80th birthday on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born on this date in Fillmore, Missouri. He has worked at the St. Joseph Stockyards as a Commission man for 61 years and owns Merrill Karr Auction Services. He and his late wife, Sharon, cooked for 20 years at the Sparks Flea Market and the Southside Fall Festival.

He has three children, Craig, Kevin (Tammy) and Kitty Karr; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A small celebration will be held on a later date.

Cards may be sent to: 238 N. 9th St, Union Star, MO 64494