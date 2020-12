Mark S. Robreau, St. Joseph, is announcing his retirement effective Dec. 31, 2020, after a nearly 50-year career.

Mark began by working 16 years in the restaurant business, most notably for Pizza Hut, Inc. He has worked the past 30 years in the laboratory business for HORL / LabOne / Quest Diagnostics.

Mark plans to travel and do some volunteer work after retiring.

Cards may be sent to the honoree at 3511 East Hillview Circle, St. Joseph, MO 64503-1709.