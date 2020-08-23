Mark Ellis is retiring from Missouri Western State University after working there for 30 years. He started his career there as an entry level programmer onMarch 26, 1990. His last position was that of Manager of ITS-Applications Programming and Database Administration. He will complete his career at MWSU in September of this year. Mark and his wife, Anne, look forward to spending more time with their two sons, David and Andrew, and their families.
