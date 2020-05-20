The family of the late Harold Jewett wish to express our sincere thanks and deep appreciation to those who have offered cards, prayers, phone calls, acts of kindness and support during our time of sorrow are of great comfort. We want to express a special thank you to the wonderful nurses and doctors that cared for Harold while he was in Mosaic Hospital. Also, thank you to Dr. Gupta, his cancer doctor, Dr. O and Dr. Jiny, his dialysis doctors, and to Dr. Sheth who for 7 years tried everything possible to treat Harold's COPD. A big thank you to our local fire department who came to our home many times to help assist when he wasn't able to get up. God Bless You All

Sincerely,

Kay Jewett and Harold Jewett's Family