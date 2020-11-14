Haley Don Grier graduated with honors Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles, California. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Theater. Featured speakers were Tony Award nominees Kyle Scatliffe and Sarah Stiles.

Graduation can be viewed at this link https://www.amda.edu/los-angeles-graduationLAGraduationProgram.

Haley is a 2017 graduate of Central High School and a former student of Marla Heeler at The Dance Arts Center in St. Joseph. She is the daughter of Kevin and Diana Grier.