Elmer and Lola Hansen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18, 2021. They were married in Wathena, Kansas, on Dec. 18, 1971.
Their children are Jason, Michael (Connie), Duston (Michelle), and Damon. They have 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family requests a card shower in honor of Elmer and Lola’s 50th anniversary. Cards may be sent to them at 1492 Runnymede, Wathena, KS 66090.
