DeWayne and Mary Alice Curtin celebrate 60 years!

DeWayne and Mary Alice (Anderson) Curtin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 27, 2021. They were married on Jan. 27, 1961, at Savannah Baptist Church.

They have three daughters, Lila Francis (Jim), St. Joseph, Toni Osborn (John), Savannah, Missouri, Terri Wilson (Kenny), Savannah.

They have eight grandchildren, Brian (Monica), Aaron (Megan), Rachael (Chris), Joel, Jessica, twins Britney and Bailey, and Kenna. They also have three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Max, and Nora.

DeWayne is retired from St. Joe Tobacco and Mary Alice is retired from home day care.

Cards may be sent to them at: 3906 Remington Ct., St. Joseph, MO 64506.