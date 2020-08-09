Corbin and Cason Sollars

Brothers, Corbin Sollars and Cason Sollars, formerly of St. Joseph, have achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America by earning their Eagle Scout rank. They are members of Troop 333, chartered to the St. Michaels the Archangel Catholic Church, in Leawood, Kansas.

They are sons of Scott and Amanda Sollars, formerly of St. Joseph. They are grandsons of Dr. Eric and Mrs. Christine Sollars, Ms. Cheryl Sollars and Mr. Michael and Mrs. Lola Sprague of St. Joseph.

Only about 5% of boys who enter Scouting become Eagle Scouts. By becoming Eagle Scouts, Mr. Corbin Sollars and Mr. Cason Sollars join a fraternity of men that includes: Neil Armstrong (first man on the moon), Steve Spielberg (director), Gerald Ford (38th President of the United States), Mike Rowe (star of “Dirty Jobs”), Sam Walton (founder of Walmart), and Congressman Sam Graves of Missouri.